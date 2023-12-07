The Long-Awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Finally Revealed This Week

The long-awaited trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, the newest installment of Developer Rockstar Games' acclaimed Grand Theft Auto video game series, was revealed this week. KVCR's Shareen Awad has the story.

With all of the hype surrounding this week's Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, you might think the game itself had been released. In fact, it's just the first trailer for the highly anticipated video game, Grand Theft Auto 6. The trailer was scheduled to go live on Tuesday morning, but Developer Rockstar Games was forced to release it a day early due to the trailer being leaked on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans have been waiting for news about GTA 6 for ages, considering GTA 5 was released over 10 years ago and has been re-released multiple times over three generations of game consoles.

The 90 second trailer, set to Tom Petty's "Love is a Long Road", features a female protagonist, along with her male companion, in what appears to be a Bonnie-and-Clyde scenario. Pink sunset skies and palm trees confirm a return to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, GTA"S version of Miami, and beyond. The trailer makes reference to several real-life events that made headlines in Florida over the years - such as an alligator entering a convenience store. And it’s clear that social media will play a large role in the in-game world.

Sam Houser, President of Rockstar Games, said in a statement that GTA 6 would, "Push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences."

If previous games in the franchise are anything to go by, we have a lot to look forward to. But fans will have to wait until 2025 to get their hands on the game.

For 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Shareen Awad.

