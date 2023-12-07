12/7 KVCR Midday News: IE’s Warehousing Impacts, COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Could Run Out of Money, Metrolink Suspended Service, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. The future of logistics and warehousing in the Inland Empire will have positive and negative impacts.
2. A San Bernardino County sheriff’s sergeant is recovering at home after surviving the Inland Empire’s latest fatal officer-involved shooting.
3. More than 70,000 Californians are still waiting on COVID-19 rent relief, but the program could run out of money before it pays out.
4. A 37-year-old Orange County man who joined a felon in stealing computers from the Riverside University Medical Center has been sentenced to 2 years felony probation.
5. GM’s Cruise robotaxi service faces fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident severity.
6. Metrolink is suspending service form December 26 to 29 on all SoCal lines.