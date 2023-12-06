© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/6 KVCR Midday News: Homeless Encampment Crack Down, Phonics Raises Students’ Scores, High Speed Rail Funding, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:43 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A leaked document from Amazon is causing an uproar from community groups and lawmakers who claim the company is using PR tactics to stifle pro-labor and environmental policies.

2. More cities, counties, and states are cracking down on homeless encampments.

3. Reading scores for students have shot up dramatically thanks to phonics-based curriculum.

4. A high-speed rail line from Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas has received 3 billion dollars from the US Department of Transportation.

5. SoCal returns to Santa Ana conditions this weekend, but rain is in the forecast.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad