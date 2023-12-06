12/6 KVCR Midday News: Homeless Encampment Crack Down, Phonics Raises Students’ Scores, High Speed Rail Funding, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A leaked document from Amazon is causing an uproar from community groups and lawmakers who claim the company is using PR tactics to stifle pro-labor and environmental policies.

2. More cities, counties, and states are cracking down on homeless encampments.

3. Reading scores for students have shot up dramatically thanks to phonics-based curriculum.

4. A high-speed rail line from Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas has received 3 billion dollars from the US Department of Transportation.

5. SoCal returns to Santa Ana conditions this weekend, but rain is in the forecast.

