12/5 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Holds Day Remembrance for Victims of 2015 Terrorist Attack, Pay Increases for CSU Presidents Outpace Faculty, & More

Stories highlighted today include:

1. Cal State San Bernardino held a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack over the weekend.

2. New analysis from CalMatters’ College Journalism Network says pay increases for Cal State presidents and other system leaders have outpaced those of full-time faculty.

3. The state agency that lost billions to pandemic unemployment fraud has a new plan to pay out benefits.

4. The highly anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 released yesterday after being leaked on X, formerly Twitter.