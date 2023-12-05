© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/5 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Holds Day Remembrance for Victims of 2015 Terrorist Attack, Pay Increases for CSU Presidents Outpace Faculty, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Cal State San Bernardino held a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack over the weekend.

2. New analysis from CalMatters’ College Journalism Network says pay increases for Cal State presidents and other system leaders have outpaced those of full-time faculty.

3. The state agency that lost billions to pandemic unemployment fraud has a new plan to pay out benefits.

4. The highly anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 released yesterday after being leaked on X, formerly Twitter.
