Joseph Powell arrested as suspect in the homeless killings

Authorities identify suspect in killing of 3 homeless men in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles (AP) — A Los Angeles man who was already in custody in connection with another shooting investigation has been identified as the suspect in three recent killings of homeless men. Police said Saturday that the man was identified as the suspect in the homeless killings after authorities determined a firearm found in the vehicle was linked to the shootings. Authorities say 33-year-old Jerrid Joseph Powell was arrested this week by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies for investigation of the shooting death and robbery of a man who had returned to his home. Powell is due to appear in court Monday.