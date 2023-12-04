© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Eyes of Freedom Traveling Memorial on Display at Crafton Hills College

Published December 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM PST
The Eyes of Freedom is a traveling memorial of life-size mural paintings that pays tribute to the 23 fallen Marine and Navy men who all belonged to the same unit. The memorial is on display now through December 7 in the Roadrunner Café at Crafton Hills College.

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Kelly Jones-Swenson, Executive Director of Eyes of Freedom, who explains more about the exhibit.

Lillian also speaks with Dawn Rowe, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for San Bernardino County and 3rd District Supervisor for San Bernardino County, who shares why this memorial is of great importance to her.

Finally, Veteran and VRC Student Worker Zara Martin says the exhibit is important because it sheds light on the struggles that veterans go through and the sacrifices that were made.

The Eyes of Freedom exhibit will be at Crafton Hills College now through December 7, located at the Crafton Center. The nearest parking lot is Lot C. For more information, visitLimaCompanyMemorial.org
