A California Legislative committee that oversees public safety and law enforcement has a new leader.

Sacramento Democrat Kevin McCarty takes over the Assembly Public Safety Committee after its former chair was criticized for stalling bills on fentanyl and child sex trafficking.

McCarty says he wants to bring balance and common sense back to the committee.

McCarty: "Without going back to 1995, three strikes, mass incarceration and the war on drugs. But I think we need some subtle reforms and the time is now to bring those to fruition."

McCarty says he has authored bills to provide more redemption in California's criminal justice system. But he says there should be more accountability for people who commit the same crimes.

McCarty is also running for Sacramento mayor next year.