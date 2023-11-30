© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will face off on stage tonight

KVCR | By Nicole Nixon
Published November 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM PST

Governor Gavin Newsom and his political rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, will face off on stage tonight. The Fox News debate is billed as a red state-blue state matchup. But there's more at stake for the governors than their states' reputations, as CapRadio politics reporter Nicole Nixon explains.

Both governors have something to gain by doing the debate, like air time and fundraising boosts.

That's particularly true for DeSantis, who's struggling in his bid for next year's Republican presidential nomination.

Newsom says he won't run in 2024, but he's become a top attack dog for President Joe Biden and other Democrats.

Sherry Jeffe is a longtime political analyst in Southern California.

Jeffe: "I think they're both looking at it as a no-lose situation, and I think they could both be wrong about that."

That's because both candidates want a political future beyond 2024. And Jeffe says it could hurt their credibility if the debate becomes a shouting match.

Nicole Nixon
Nicole covers politics and government for CapRadio. Before moving to California, she won several awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, for her political reporting in her hometown of Salt Lake City. Besides public radio, Nicole is passionate about beautiful landscapes and breakfast burritos.
See stories by Nicole Nixon