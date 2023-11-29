11/29 KVCR Midday News: Colton Metal Recycling Center Under Scrutiny, Algal Blooms Treatment Efforts, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Operations at a metal recycling center in Colton continue to be under scrutiny and city officials have been working to address health and safety concerns.

2. Algal blooms are becoming more prevalent in Southern California lakes.

3. Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, has increasingly been found in the illicit drug supply.

4. Governor Newsom is set to debate Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis this Thursday.

