© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/29 KVCR Midday News: Colton Metal Recycling Center Under Scrutiny, Algal Blooms Treatment Efforts, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 29, 2023 at 11:14 AM PST
Jenks Lake
Shareen Awad
Jenks Lake

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Operations at a metal recycling center in Colton continue to be under scrutiny and city officials have been working to address health and safety concerns.

2. Algal blooms are becoming more prevalent in Southern California lakes.

3. Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, has increasingly been found in the illicit drug supply.

4. Governor Newsom is set to debate Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis this Thursday.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad