KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/28 KVCR Midday News: Avoiding Scams On Giving Tuesday, UCR to Move Exclusively to Zoom Phones, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. The Newsom administration plans to dole out nearly $300 million for cities and counties to clear homeless encampments around California.
2. Today is Giving Tuesday – a field day for scammers.
3. UC Riverside is in the process of moving its phone lines to Zoom Phone Services.