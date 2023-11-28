© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/28 KVCR Midday News: Avoiding Scams On Giving Tuesday, UCR to Move Exclusively to Zoom Phones, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Newsom administration plans to dole out nearly $300 million for cities and counties to clear homeless encampments around California.

2. Today is Giving Tuesday – a field day for scammers.

3. UC Riverside is in the process of moving its phone lines to Zoom Phone Services.
