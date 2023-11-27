© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tomorrow X Together: Tiny Desk Concert

By Sheldon Pearce
Published November 27, 2023 at 2:00 AM PST

This video is part of the newly launchedinternational version of Tiny Desk, a joint venture between NPR and LG U+, a Korean telecommunications and media company. All concerts — including the first few episodes with the Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Jung-A and the Yun Seok Cheol trio — are available on the Tiny Desk Korea YouTube channel, which will unveil a new video every Thursday.

The boys of Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, began as the only act in the immediate orbit of the K-pop titans BTS. Created by the masterminds at Big Hit Music, the group has always had to manage certain expectations — even as a standout of K-pop's fourth generation, it seemed to be searching for an identity separate from the art-rap reputation established by its label. TXT's most recent album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, captures its sprawling ambitions: from new wave-y retro-pop to bassy, beaming dance music; the mildly grungy to flat-out nu metal. The group's performance of three songs from the release for Tiny Desk Korea brings these modes into something resembling a coherent vision, playing into its signature rock band aesthetics while giving their music a soft-focus feel. With two guitarists at their backs, seated all in a row, the boys seem in their element. The falsetto harmonies of "Happily Ever After" waft just above glowing keyboard runs, and for a finale, the lead single "Chasing That Feeling" is made nearly weightless.

SET LIST

  • "Skipping Stones"
  • "Happily Ever After"
  • "Chasing That Feeling"


MUSICIANS

  • Yeonjun: vocals
  • Soobin: vocals
  • Beomgyu: vocals
  • Taehyun: vocals
  • Hueningkai: vocals
  • Seongkyeong Song: piano
  • Lee Yeonjun (kyto6): bass
  • Dongmin Kim: guitar
  • Wonyoung Jang: drums
  • Eunjin Kwon: chorus
  • Hyunmo Jeong: chorus
  • Gyeomjo Ryu: chorus


TINY DESK KOREA TEAM

  • Executive Producer: DJ Lee
  • Vp, Visuals And Music: Sangjin Lee
  • Tiny Desk Korea Team Leader: Kilhyo Lee
  • Creative Producers: Soyeon Kang, Heewon Kim
  • Tiny Desk Korea Team: Euddeum Park, Seongyeon Lee, Jisook Son, Yoomin Park
  • Format Licensing Producers: InSoon Kim, Jinwoo Hwang
  • Director of Production: Hyewon Kim, Jinsoo Chung
  • Project Managers: Eunbi Jo, Yoonjung Choi
  • Producer, Casting Director: Youngpyo Hong
  • Production Assistants: Jeong Eun Gwon, Seyoung Lim
  • Camera Assistants: Deokjung Kim, Lim Young Chae, Yeom Seowoo, Wang Sunho, Kim Yonghyuk, Jeon Gihun, Suh Kangjun
  • Lighting Crew: Junghyun Choi, Junhui Min, Junseo Lee
  • Recording & Instruments: Presound Systems


TINY DESK TEAM

  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior Director of Partnership Development: Gordon Synn
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Sheldon Pearce