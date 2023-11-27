Millions of jobs will be created in California and many of them require a college degree

More than two-million jobs will be created in California each year through 2031, and 72-percent will require more than a high school diploma, according to a new report. Suzanne Potter of California News Service has the details.

Researchers at the Georgetown University Center on Education and the workforce project the national economy will generate 18-and-a-half-million job opening per year, on average, and about 12-and-a-half-million of them will require at least some college education. Georgetown Chief Economist Nicole Smith co-authored the report.

"There's a growing number of healthcare support jobs, a growing number of sales jobs, food and personal service jobs, and even blue-collar jobs that require more and more postsecondary education and training."

The report predicts the U.S. will have 171-million jobs in 2031, an increase of 16-million net new jobs from 2021. Enrollment at California's community colleges dropped 18-point-5 percent at the start of the pandemic, a 30-year low. It has rebounded five-percent this school year, mostly among students ages 18 to 20, or over age 30. Enrollment among students in their 20s has dipped two-percent.

Smith says she's concerned the United States isn't producing enough people with the skills, credentials and degrees needed to meet future workplace demand.

"We're not graduating fast enough. We know that colleges' and universities' enrollment has fallen substantially and it's not just COVID — enrollment was on the decline long before COVID. I would be concerned that the opportunities are going to go unfilled."

Last year, the state launched "California Reconnect," a program that helps people ages 25-to-54 who have some college credits return to school to finish their certificate or degree. Participants can get professional coaching and may have unpaid fees forgiven.