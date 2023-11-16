© 2023 91.9 KVCR

State scientists across the state are on a three-day "Defiance for Science" strike

KVCR | By CapRadio
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM PST

State scientists carrying picket signs are hitting the streets of Sacramento and across the state as part of their three-day "Defiance for Science" strike. CapRadio's Janelle Salanga reports.

Scientists say they're hoping to pressure the state to come back to the bargaining table with a contract offer providing pay equity, longevity pay and more.

David Rist is one of the Union's bargaining team members.

Rist: "We need the support of this administration to make sure that we can continue on doing what we'd love to do. But we've got to be recognized and respected for what we do in order to get this job done, that we're all going to be faced with for many years into the future."

It's both the first strike in the California Association of Professional Scientists' history and the first-ever California civil service union strike.

A CalHR spokesperson said the department does not comment on ongoing negotiations.

Scientists also plan to rally this weekend outside the state Democratic Party's endorsing convention.

