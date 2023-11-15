Tensions continue to boil in Fontana over street vending rules

Tensions continue to rise in Fontana over a new street vending ordinance that was approved in October.

The new law gives $600,000 to private company 4Leaf to beef up enforcement and allows city officials to seize food and carts.

If vendors try to interfere, they could face misdemeanor charges.

Jenny Linares is a street vendor who sells pupusas.

In Spanish, she expressed anguish over witnessing vendors having their items confiscated.

"[The police] tells vendors, 'you have to leave' and then they start to throw their things away and they leave, come back, and it happens all over again."

Mayor Acquanetta Warren started the meeting on Tuesday night by reading a prepared statement.

She responded to claims from people who say the policy unfairly targets Latinos.

"Our actions are not meant to discriminate, but to uphold health and safety standards that apply to all," said Warren.

Heated exchanges in the audience pushed Warren to stop the meeting twice. The police eventually stepped in and forced all meeting attendees to leave the council chambers.

Warren then restarted the meeting with only staff and members of the media in attendance.

The Council proceeded to vote to support impound fees on confiscated street vendor equipment and to change their future meeting times to 2 pm.

