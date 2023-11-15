November 15: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker: With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region.

Today, we have Dr. Felix Melendez of Promise Scholars, thank you so much for being with us here today. Dr. Melendez: My pleasure. Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker: Dr. Melendez, please share a little bit about yourself. Dr. Melendez: I'm a career educator in the Inland Empire. I started in 1987 teaching in Chino Valley. I was an English teacher, I've been an administrator onsite and also a district administrator, high school and middle school assistant principal, and principal.

My upbringing is very different. I grew up in Oklahoma, seventh of seven children, a set of parents who did not have the fortune of higher education, but they knew that that was a great equalizer for us. And all of us have achieved at least a bachelor's degree and are professionals. I was very fortunate to put a capstone on the education piece by finishing a doctorate at Azuza Pacific University.

Yvette Walker: Oh, what a testament to your parents!

Dr. Melendez: Yeah, they're great people. They're heroes.

Yvette Walker: Tell us, what is Promise Scholars and how does it work with schools?

Dr. Melendez: Promise Scholars is a district K through 16 program that supports kids and communities through Ontario, Montclair School District and also Chaffey Joint Union High School District. It started in 2011, and here we are 12 years in. $972 was on the first bank statement and we are now giving out over $40,000 in scholarships to high school seniors. There's no application. There's no essay. It's just part of being an Ontario-Montclair Schools student. And then matriculating to our three feeder schools and Chaffey Joint. The program is unique in that it's universal access. And that is, every kid that comes through the door, by virtue of being a student in the district, is a promise scholar and will receive all curriculum and support, as long as you're in the school district.

Yvette Walker: That's remarkable. So please talk about Promise Scholars Programs and the brilliant results it’s had the opportunity to establish in the community.

Dr. Melendez: As I mentioned, 18,000 contacts. That is not just, “We checked the box because we went to a school and they had 10,000 kids.” We make those individual contacts in classrooms, through curriculum support from kindergarten through fourth. Every fifth-grade student in the district takes a field trip to a local community college. And San Bernardino Valley College is now part of our rotation, so we can come and show the opportunities here at the colleges. (There are) sixth grade business leader presentations, where the business leaders in the area come to schools and talk about their experiences, what is important about education, what their journey was. Eighth grade support is a four-year partner college tour and an experience there. That's every student that comes to the district. And then we support at our three feeder high schools with the financial aid, with navigating college, and even the first year we have a mentor program where students can call or text back. They're never not a promise scholar, even when they graduate and they decide three years later, they'd like to go to college. Someone is going to pick up the phone and we'll get them through.

Yvette Walker: I love that! That is amazing. And you know, another thing that I love? I'm familiar with some of the statistics in terms of the percentage of students that move on to college in relation to the national average. And my last recollection of that number is 40%. Is that still true today?

Dr. Melendez: That is 40%, a number over the national average for our demographic. 85% of our kids receive free and reduced lunch. 65% of them are the first generation to go to college.

Yvette Walker: So how can the community participate in support Promise Scholars?

Dr. Melendez: It's little things. If everyone does a little thing, not everyone has to do a big thing. The community support. Whether it's being part of our business leaders and doing presentations, just getting acquainted with the kids in their neighborhood, in their community, in their schools. If they have a small business and they are an entrepreneur wanting to share their journey, just come in and fall in love with the kids.

Yvette Walker: Dr. Melendez, thank you so much for sharing your story and talking about Promise Scholars.

Dr. Melendez: Absolutely.

Yvette Walker: Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF - uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community.

For KVCR news, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker: Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región.

Hoy tenemos al Dr. Felix Melendez de Promise Scholars, muchas gracias por estar con nosotros aquí hoy.

Dr. Melendez: Un placer. Gracias por tenerme.

Yvette Walker: Dr. Meléndez. Por favor, comparta un poco sobre usted.

Dr. Meléndez: Soy educadora profesional en Inland Empire. Comencé en 1987 enseñando en Chino Valley. Fui maestra de inglés, he sido administradora en el lugar y también administradora del distrito, subdirectora y directora de escuela secundaria y secundaria. Mi educación es muy diferente. Crecí en Oklahoma, séptimo de siete hijos, un conjunto de padres que no tenían la fortuna de la educación superior, pero sabían que eso era un gran nivelador para nosotros. Y todos hemos obtenido al menos una licenciatura y somos profesionales. Fui muy afortunado de poner un punto culminante en la pieza de educación al terminar un doctorado en la Universidad Azuza Pacific.

Yvette Walker: ¡Oh, qué testamento para tus padres!

Dr. Meléndez: Sí, son grandes personas. Son héroes.

Yvette Walker: Cuéntenos, ¿qué es Promise Scholars y cómo funciona con las escuelas?

Dr. Melendez: Promise Scholars es un programa del distrito K-16 que apoya a los niños y las comunidades a través de Ontario, el distrito escolar de Montclair y también el distrito de escuelas secundarias Chaffey Joint Union. Comenzó en 2011, y aquí estamos 12 años después. Había $972 en el primer extracto bancario y ahora estamos entregando más de $40,000 en becas para estudiantes de último año de secundaria. No hay aplicación. No hay ensayo. Es solo parte de ser un estudiante de las Escuelas de Ontario-Montclair. Y luego matricularse en nuestras tres escuelas secundarias y Chaffey Joint. El programa es único en el sentido de que es de acceso universal. Y eso es, cada niño que entra por la puerta, en virtud de ser un estudiante en el distrito, es un erudito prometedor y recibirá todo el plan de estudios y apoyo, siempre que esté en el distrito escolar.

Yvette Walker: Eso es notable. Entonces, hable sobre los programas Promise Scholars y los brillantes resultados que ha tenido la oportunidad de establecer en la comunidad.

Dr. Meléndez: Como mencioné, 18,000 contactos. Eso no es solo, "Marcamos la casilla porque fuimos a una escuela y tenían 10,000 niños." Hacemos esos contactos individuales en las aulas, a través del apoyo curricular desde jardín de infantes hasta cuarto. Todos los estudiantes de quinto grado del distrito hacen una excursión a un colegio comunitario local y San Bernardino Valley College ahora es parte de nuestra rotación, por lo que podemos venir y mostrar las oportunidades aquí en las universidades. (Hay) presentaciones de líderes empresariales de sexto grado, donde los líderes empresariales de la zona vienen a las escuelas y hablan sobre sus experiencias, lo importante de la educación, cuál fue su viaje. El apoyo de octavo grado es un recorrido universitario asociado de cuatro años y una experiencia allí. Eso es cada estudiante que viene al distrito. Y luego apoyamos en nuestras tres escuelas secundarias secundarias con la ayuda financiera, con la navegación universitaria, e incluso el primer año tenemos un programa de mentores donde los estudiantes pueden llamar o enviar mensajes de texto. Siempre son un Promise Scholar y si deciden tres años más tarde que les gustaría ir a la universidad, alguien va a tomar el teléfono y nos comunicaremos.

Yvette Walker: ¡Me encanta! Esto es increíble. Y sabes, ¿otra cosa que me encanta? Conozco algunas de las estadísticas en términos del porcentaje de estudiantes que pasan a la universidad en relación con el promedio nacional. Y mi último recuerdo de ese número es 40%. ¿Sigue siendo cierto hoy en día?

Dr. Melendez: Eso es 40%, un número por encima del promedio nacional para nuestro grupo demográfico. El 85% de nuestros niños reciben almuerzo gratis oa precio reducido. El 65% de ellos son la primera generación en ir a la universidad.

Yvette Walker: Entonces, ¿cómo puede participar la comunidad para apoyar a Promise Scholars?

Dr. Meléndez: Son pequeñas cosas. Si todos hacen una pequeña cosa, no todos tienen que hacer una gran cosa. El apoyo de la comunidad. Ya sea siendo parte de nuestros líderes empresariales y haciendo presentaciones, simplemente familiarizándose con los niños en su vecindario, en su comunidad, en sus escuelas. Si tiene una pequeña empresa y es un emprendedor que quiere compartir su viaje, simplemente entre y enamórese de los niños.

Yvette Walker: Dr. Melendez, muchas gracias por compartir su historia y hablar sobre Promise Scholars.

Dr. Meléndez: Absolutamente.

Yvette Walker: Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo de CIELO Fund en IECF, lo que eleva e invierte en la comunidad latina de IE.

Para las noticias de KVCR, soy Yvette Walker.