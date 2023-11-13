Drought and extreme fires in recent years have prevented forest management teams from carrying out prescribed burning, but this year was different

Officials say precipitation and fewer massive wildfires this year have paved the way for more prescribed burning in California forests. CapRadio's Manola Secaira has more.

California officials say prescribed burning is a necessary technique in reducing the risk of massive wildfires. But drought and extreme fires in recent years have prevented forest management teams from carrying out this work.

This year was different. Jecobie Waters is the assistant forest fire management officer at the Eldorado National Forest.

Waters: "Because of the rain and the lack of fires, we have been able to focus quite a bit more on understory burning across the forest and the region."

Waters describes understory burning as controlled, large-scale fire on a landscape. Drought and finite resources have prevented his team from conducting an understory burn for the last couple years. But Waters says it's important, and also closer to how fire would naturally interact with the forest.

Waters: "if we're treating it with regularly with understory burning, then if a fire comes through there, it's not going to have any material to burn... it's just going to be a lot more benefit to the forest."

Waters says that in October, his team was finally able to conduct an understory burn. He says he hopes they'll be able to continue and burn more than 3,500 acres in the forest by June.

Carrie Thaler is the Fire Chief for the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Thaler: "This year has been sort of on the ideal side... which has been cool because it's given us some momentum."

During big wildfire years, she says fire teams are often strapped for resources and setting aside time for prescribed burning is difficult. She says California still has a long way to go when it comes to achieving its goals for prescribed burning.

But this year, Thaler says fire teams in her area were able to burn throughout the spring and summer. She says they aim to burn around 800 acres in the Lake Tahoe Basin by the end of the year.