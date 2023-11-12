© 2023 91.9 KVCR

What recent elections and polls tell us about 2024

By Domenico Montanaro,
Asma Khalid
Published November 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM PST

A year out from Election Day 2024, Democrats got some good news at the polls. But there's also concern in the party about President Biden's re-election campaign.

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
