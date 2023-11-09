© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Scammers have stolen millions of dollars from EBT cards

KVCR | By Cal Matters
Published November 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM PST

Scammers have been stealing millions of dollars a month from low-income Californians' EBT debit cards. Yet the state still hasn't put in needed protections to keep those cards secure. CalMatters reporter Jeanne Kuang has more.

The state uses EBT debit cards to deliver benefits like food stamps and cash assistance for living expenses.

Scammers steal these EBT card numbers through a process called "skimming" where thieves install a hidden device at checkout counters or ATMs that copies a card's information when users swipe to pay.

The reason these cards are extra vulnerable is that they don't have the security chips that now come standard on credit and debit cards.

The state's lost at least 100-million dollars to fraud on EBT cards since the summer of 2021. When that fraud happens taxpayers foot the bill.

County welfare fraud investigators say they've been asking for security updates on the cards for years. Yet, the state says the earliest the EBT cards will get chips is summer 2024.

