SBVC Theatre Arts Presents The Wiz November 16-29

And for 91.9 KVCR, I'm Lilian Vasquez. The San Bernardino Valley College Theatre Department will present the musical The Whiz November 16-19 with most performances at 7pm and one Sunday matinee at 2pm.

I spoke with SBVC student Michael Daniels who plays the role of The Whiz. Michael shared more about the storyline, the music, and what audiences will experience at the show.

For more information about The Wiz performances at the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium, visit ValleyCollege.edu. For 91.9 KVCR, I'm Lilian Vasquez.