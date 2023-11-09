© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Joe Biden will be meeting with other world leaders to announce the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Advocates are hoping to influence the document as it is being finalized — so it spells out binding commitments to a clean-energy transition

KVCR | By Suzanne Potter
Published November 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM PST

Climate activists will deliver a petition with 15-thousand signatures today (Thursday) to trade negotiators ahead of next week's Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in San Francisco. Suzanne Potter of California News Service explains.

President Joe Biden will be meeting with other world leaders to announce the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which would govern 40 percent of global economy. Will Wiltschko is with a coalition of groups called Bay Climate Action.

"First, we want them to take concrete action to end climate pollution, by no longer propping up the fossil fuel industry and by rapidly zeroing out greenhouse-gas emissions. Second, we want them to globalize climate justice by acknowledging and taking action to end the disproportionate impact climate change is having on communities of color, both within and between nations."

The pillar of the trade deal published so far doesn't even mention the word climate change. Advocates are hoping to influence the document as it is being finalized — so it spells out binding commitments to a clean-energy transition.

Wiltschko says advocates also want nations to sign a global climate peace clause that would end the use of existing trade rules that are used to challenge climate policy.

"If a country decides to go the clean energy route, companies that stand to lose a little bit will sue for essentially unlimited sums of money under the Investor-State Dispute Settlement System. And so that is something that is kind of scary, because it means that you're basically held hostage by multinational corporations."

The Biden administration has pledged to prioritize climate change, workers' rights and the health of low-income communities hardest hit by climate pollution and sea-level rise.

Suzanne Potter
Suzanne Potter is a journalist with 30 years of experience as a reporter for TV, radio and print news. She spent 15 years as a local TV news reporter in Palm Springs, CA and Providence, RI. She earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from UC Berkeley and spent a year at the Sorbonne in Paris. She lives in Palm Desert, CA, is married with four children and is a longtime leader with the Boy Scouts of America.
See stories by Suzanne Potter