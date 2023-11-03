Settlement: Uber and Lyft drivers in New York will get $328 million in back pay

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
Matt Martinez is the Senior Producer for NPR Programming. He leads a team of producers responsible for developing new show and podcast pilots, supporting live events, and supporting stations in their fundraising efforts.