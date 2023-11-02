© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Sam Bankman-Fried is found guilty of all seven charges

By David Gura
Published November 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM PDT

A jury in New York City has found the former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried guilty — of securities fraud, money laundering, and five other criminal counts.

David Gura
Based in New York, David Gura is a correspondent on NPR's business desk. His stories are broadcast on NPR's newsmagazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and he regularly guest hosts 1A, a co-production of NPR and WAMU.