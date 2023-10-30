As California moves away from gas-powered technology, officials have looked for ways to ease stress on the state's electrical grid. CapRadio's Manola Secaira reports a recent decision tackling the systems powering swimming pools.

By September 2025, new pool controls sold in California must default to operating equipment during non-peak energy use hours. The state's energy commission says if all pools in California transition to this equipment, the reduction in emissions would be equivalent to getting 85,000 gas-powered cars off the road.

Andrew McAllister is a state energy commissioner.

McAllister: "There are hundreds of thousands of pools across the state of California and so, all together, if we manage that demand... all those pools add up to significant resources to help the reliability of the grid."

The new standard is one step toward California's goal to make up to 7,000 megawatts of electricity available through more energy-efficient technologies.