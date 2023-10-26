Digital Divide: which communities have it and which don’t often comes down to economics and privilege

You may be familiar with the term “digital divide”. In California, it specifically refers to people with high-speed broadband internet and those without. Which communities have it and which don’t often comes down to economics and privilege.

Almost two years ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan to bridge the “digital divide”, but new reporting from Cal Matters’ Alejandra Reyes-Velarde shows changes were made—at the expense of those most in need. She talked with CapRadio’s Mike Hagerty.

