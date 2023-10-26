© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Digital Divide: which communities have it and which don’t often comes down to economics and privilege

KVCR
Published October 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT

You may be familiar with the term “digital divide”. In California, it specifically refers to people with high-speed broadband internet and those without. Which communities have it and which don’t often comes down to economics and privilege.

Almost two years ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan to bridge the “digital divide”, but new reporting from Cal Matters’ Alejandra Reyes-Velarde shows changes were made—at the expense of those most in need. She talked with CapRadio’s Mike Hagerty.

That's Cal Matters California Divide reporter Alejandra Reyes-Velarde talking with CapRadio's Mike Hagerty about delays in a plan to bring high-speed broadband internet to under-served communities in California.