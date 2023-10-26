10/26 KVCR Midday News: CSU Faculty Consider Strike, Geophysical Work Starts for Salton Sea, USPS Cracks Down on Postal Crime, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Cal State University faculty are considering going on strike.

2. Geophysical survey work has started on the first major revitalization project for the Salton Sea’s northern shore in Riverside County.

3. Permits allowing residents to harvest their Christmas trees from California forests are opening up in the next couple weeks.

4. USPS touts crackdown on postal crime and carrier robberies with hundreds of arrests.

5. SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating with Halloween with their family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular and their nighttime scare event Howl-O-Scream. The SeaWorld Rescue Hotline is 1-800-541-SEAL. Visit seaworld.com/san-diego for more

