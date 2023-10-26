© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/26 KVCR Midday News: CSU Faculty Consider Strike, Geophysical Work Starts for Salton Sea, USPS Cracks Down on Postal Crime, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Cal State University faculty are considering going on strike.

2. Geophysical survey work has started on the first major revitalization project for the Salton Sea’s northern shore in Riverside County.

3. Permits allowing residents to harvest their Christmas trees from California forests are opening up in the next couple weeks.

4. USPS touts crackdown on postal crime and carrier robberies with hundreds of arrests.

5. SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating with Halloween with their family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular and their nighttime scare event Howl-O-Scream. The SeaWorld Rescue Hotline is 1-800-541-SEAL. Visit seaworld.com/san-diego for more

