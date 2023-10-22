How Bogotá cares for its family caregivers

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.