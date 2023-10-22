© 2023 91.9 KVCR

How Bogotá cares for its family caregivers

By Rhitu Chatterjee
Published October 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM PDT

A new program launched by the mayor of Bogotá aims to better support the city's unpaid family caregivers, the vast majority of whom are women.

Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.
