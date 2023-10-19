New Law in California will raise health care workers' minimum wage to 25 dollars an hour

Nearly half a million health care workers in California will get a pay boost next year under a new law raising the industry's minimum wage to 25 dollars an hour. Nicole Nixon with CapRadio has more. The wage increases will happen gradually, allowing more time for smaller hospitals and clinics. But by 2028, all health care workers in California — from medical and nursing assistants to janitors and food service workers — will make at least 25 dollars an hour. The legislation represents a deal between hospitals and labor groups, who say the pay increases will largely benefit women and workers of color. It's the second industry-specific wage hike the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, approved this year amid a rising cost of living. Fast food workers at large chains will get 20 bucks an hour beginning next spring.