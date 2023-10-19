© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Effort to Expand the Country's Mental Health Workforce

KVCR
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM PDT

There's a new effort to expand the country's mental health workforce. It's one of the objectives of the newly formed Senate Mental Health Caucus. The bipartisan panel of lawmakers is led by California U-S Senator Alex Padilla. The caucus will first work to use funds already appropriated as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The measure was signed into law last year after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. More than 240-millian dollars will be used to fund mental health services.