There's a new effort to expand the country's mental health workforce. It's one of the objectives of the newly formed Senate Mental Health Caucus. The bipartisan panel of lawmakers is led by California U-S Senator Alex Padilla. The caucus will first work to use funds already appropriated as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The measure was signed into law last year after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. More than 240-millian dollars will be used to fund mental health services.