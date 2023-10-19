10/19 KVCR Midday News: SB City Manager Update, Newsom Headed to China for Climate Solutions, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino voted last night to make Charles Montoya the new city manager – he has an ongoing lawsuit against his former employer.

2. The lawsuit against the Chino Valley Unified School District for its transgender notification policy is in court again today.

3. Governor Gavin Newsom is heading to China next week for a trip focused on climate solutions.

4. Student achievement in California may not be as bleak as some nationwide tests reveal.

