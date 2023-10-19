© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/19 KVCR Midday News: SB City Manager Update, Newsom Headed to China for Climate Solutions, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino voted last night to make Charles Montoya the new city manager – he has an ongoing lawsuit against his former employer.

2. The lawsuit against the Chino Valley Unified School District for its transgender notification policy is in court again today.

3. Governor Gavin Newsom is heading to China next week for a trip focused on climate solutions.

4. Student achievement in California may not be as bleak as some nationwide tests reveal.

Local news
Shareen Awad
