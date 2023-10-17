10/17 KVCR Midday News: Repairs Move Ahead in Seven Oaks, SB Set to Vote on New City Manager, Air Filters for Fontana Residents, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Repairs are moving ahead in Seven Oaks, which was sent reeling when Tropical Storm Hilary struck in August.

2. San Bernardino is set to vote on a contract for a new city manager on Wednesday night.

3. Nearly half a million healthcare workers in California will get a pay boost next year under a new law raising the industry’s minimum wage to $25 an hour.

4. The City of Fontana will be distributing residential air filters to residents who live south of the I-10 freeway. Qualified residents can visit fontana311.org.

5. Californians who were given an extension to file their 2022 tax returns until now have been granted another deadline – until November 16.

6. LinkedIn cuts more than 600 workers – about 3% of workforce.

