U.S. Air Regulators use Loophole to Reach Air Quality Goals

Air regulators in California and elsewhere are routinely using an exception in the Clean Air Act to strike unhealthy air quality days from the record. The California Newsroom's Molly Peterson explains.

Tucked into the landmark 50-year-old law is a rule called "Exceptional Events." It lets local air regulators off the hook for bad air in regulatory decisions-if they can prove it was from causes out of their control—like wildfires. Our investigation finds that as climate change warms the planet regulators are turning to the loophole more and more often. Vijay Limaye is a health scientist with the Natural Resources Defense Council. He says that's obscuring the true risk.

Limaye: "And we really need to be taking into consideration the truth on the ground in terms of what exposures look like and what that means for public health across the country."

The new investigation from The California Newsroom, Muckrock and the Guardian finds more than 21 million Americans live in areas where exceptional events allowed local regulators to claim the air was cleaner than it actually was.

In Los Angeles, I'm Molly Peterson.