US Border Patrol has released thousands of migrants on San Diego's streets, taxing charities

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego's well-oiled system of migrant shelters is being tested like never before as U.S. Customs and Border Protection releases migrants to the streets of California's second-largest city because shelters are full. About 13,000 have been dropped at transit stations with notices to appear in immigration court at their final destinations in the U.S. since Sept. 13. About 500 more are arriving daily. Migrant aid groups blame a mix of circumstances. Those include reduced government funding; the government's practice of flying or busing migrants from Texas and Arizona to be processed in San Diego; and an increase in illegal crossings.