10/12 KVCR Midday News: Data Shows Staggered Return to College for Young Californians, Partial Eclipse of the Sun, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Operations at a metal recycling center in Colton are on the planning commission’s agenda next month to address people’s concerns.

2. Next year, nonprofits and local governments will be able to lese space at Patton State Hospital to house homeless people.

3. Californians between the ages of 20 and 30 have been the slowest group to return to community college campuses since the pandemic.

4. The eastbound 91 freeway will be shut down three days a week starting Monday, October 16 from 11pm to 5am and through November.

5. Saturday morning will feature a partial eclipse of the sun as the moon blocks out most of the solar disc.