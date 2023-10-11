10/11 KVCR Midday News: ACT Test Scores 30 Year Low, US Moves Towards Underground Nuclear Testing, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Conservation advocates are pressing the state to set ambitious targets for nature-based climate solutions this week.

2. ACT test scores for US students drop to a new 30-year low.

3. US Border Patrol has released thousands of migrants on San Diego streets, taxing charities.

4. US moves closer to underground testing of nuclear weapons stockpile without any actual explosions.

