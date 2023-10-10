10/10 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Signs and Vetoes Bills, Electric Air Taxis, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Groups that fight for consumers and auto safety are urging Governor Newsom to veto a bill that would make it harder for Californians who allege fraud or get stuck with a lemon.

2. San Bernardino is again near the bottom of a list of the safest cities in America.

3. Newsom signs several laws, including a ban on certain chemicals in food and drinks.

4. Newsom vetoes bill that would have decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms.

5. Founder of Joby Aviation says electric air taxis will be in service in 2025.

