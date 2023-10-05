© 2023 91.9 KVCR

California Water Regulators have Released Support Plans for the Bay Delta Watershed

KVCR
Published October 5, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT

California water regulators have released support plans for the Bay-Delta watershed which experts say is in an ecological crisis.

CalMatters’ water reporter Rachel Becker says this doesn’t mean final solutions are in sight.

California's water regulators unveiled a very long menu of options last week, almost six-thousand pages, outlining a number of possible rescue plans for a massive part of the Bay-Delta watershed. And some of the alternatives that the state weighs would require more water to remain in rivers and streams, which would mean that water suppliers and water rights holders would ultimately have to cut back on how much they divert for people and farms. The Bay Delta watershed is this critically important part of California's water system. It's vital to the fishing industry and to threatened and endangered native fish species. It's where state and federal pumps move water from northern California reservoirs south, and it's going to likely be years before any plan goes into action.

