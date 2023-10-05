© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/5 KVCR Midday News: California Climate Credit, First Responder Car Show, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Laphonza Butler was sworn in this week to complete Senator Dianne Feinstein’s term in the U.S. Senate.

2. Orange County filed 2 separate lawsuits to seek compensation for two wildfires in recent years.

3. Millions of Californians across the state will see a credit on their October electric bills.

4. Nonprofit Reach Out will host the 1st Annual First Responder Car Show on Sat, Oct 7 at Ontario Masonic Lodge #301 in Ontario. Information at we-reachout.org/carshow

Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad