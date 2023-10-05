10/5 KVCR Midday News: California Climate Credit, First Responder Car Show, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Laphonza Butler was sworn in this week to complete Senator Dianne Feinstein’s term in the U.S. Senate.

2. Orange County filed 2 separate lawsuits to seek compensation for two wildfires in recent years.

3. Millions of Californians across the state will see a credit on their October electric bills.

4. Nonprofit Reach Out will host the 1st Annual First Responder Car Show on Sat, Oct 7 at Ontario Masonic Lodge #301 in Ontario. Information at we-reachout.org/carshow