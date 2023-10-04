SBCCD's Economic Development & Corporate Training Hosts Open House To Share Workforce Training Programs

San Bernardino Community College District’s Economic Development & Corporate Training hosted a Mixer & Open House on September 27, inviting the public to tour their campus and see some of their workforce training classes in action. The EDCT partnered with the C﻿ity of San Bernardino, Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses, and the S﻿an Bernardino County Workforce Development Board.

Lillian Vasquez speaks with Deanna Krehbiel, Executive Director of the EDCT, to learn more about some of the programs they offer and how they impact both students and employers.

Nohemy Ornelas, Vice Chancellor of Educational and Student Support Services, talks about EDTC’s partners and how they’ve come together to benefit the individual’s needs, in addition to workforce training.

For more information about EDCT, visit sbccd.edu/edct