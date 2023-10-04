© 2023 91.9 KVCR

10/4 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Signs Contract with Ballot Printing Firm, Kaiser Healthcare Workers Strike, California’s Miracle Water Year, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino’s search for a city manager continues, after their top candidates backed out of the running.

2. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors signed off on a $3 million a year contract with a ballot printing firm for upcoming elections.

3. Healthcare workers for Kaiser Permanente headed to the picket lines to begin a three-day strike in what their union says is the largest of its type in U.S. history.

4. California experiences a miracle water year – where rain and snow put reservoirs at 128% of historical average.

5. Over on KVCR TV, Expressions of Art airs Thursdays at 7:00pm and KVCR’s new children’s show Learn With Me premieres Friday, October 6 at 6:30am and 11:30am. For more information, visit kvcr.org

