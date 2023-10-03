10/3 KVCR Midday News: 2023 State of the County, CA College Students Losing Financial Aid, International Walk to School Day, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino County’s 2023 State of the County was positive, with discussions on affordable housing, transportation, and healthcare.

2. Around 120,000 California college students lose their financial aid each year because they aren’t meeting state requirements.

3. As migration surges in Americas, UN says funds simple aren’t there.

4. Laphonza Butler will be sworn into the U.S. Senate today.

5. Riverside County students, staff, and families will take part in International Walk to School Day to support a healthier lifestyle.