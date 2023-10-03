© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/3 KVCR Midday News: 2023 State of the County, CA College Students Losing Financial Aid, International Walk to School Day, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino County’s 2023 State of the County was positive, with discussions on affordable housing, transportation, and healthcare.

2. Around 120,000 California college students lose their financial aid each year because they aren’t meeting state requirements.

3. As migration surges in Americas, UN says funds simple aren’t there.

4. Laphonza Butler will be sworn into the U.S. Senate today.

5. Riverside County students, staff, and families will take part in International Walk to School Day to support a healthier lifestyle.

