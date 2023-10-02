Computers assess whether an asteroid or volcanic eruption killed off the dinosaurs

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For decades, there's been a debate over whether an asteroid or volcanic eruptions killed off the dinosaurs. Now, one group of scientists have decided to let a computer settle this. The analysis from Dartmouth College was designed to remove human bias. It found that volcanic activity in what's now modern-day India produced enough toxic gas to end the reign of the T-Rex and its brethren long before a huge meteor struck Earth. But do we trust the computer? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.