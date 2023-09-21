Report says only 13% of Latinos sit on Inland Empire nonprofit boards

A group called Latinos LEAD performed the study.

It’s a group that supports the recruitment of Latinos for nonprofit leadership.

They looked at the makeup of the boards of 198 nonprofits throughout the Inland Empire.

The group found that only 13 percent of Latinos serve on nonprofit boards.

This is despite 54 percent of the Inland Empire’s population BEING Latino.

CIELO Fund Chairman Jesse Melgar shared in a statement that the report’s goal is to improve nonprofit board representation to align with the region’s Latino population growth.

“We know that the latest projections show the Latino population growing to become 74% of the Inland Empire’s population by 2060," said Melgar. Our goal with this partnership is to improve Latino representation on our local nonprofit boards to align with that growth."

Main highlights of the report:



Latinos make up 13% of nonprofit board members in the Inland Empire

More than 40% of Inland Empire nonprofits have no Latino board members

There are no Latino board members on 67% of nonprofit with youth and children missions

Health & Human Services (14%), Housing & Homelessness (18.3%), and Arts/Culture & Museums (8.7%) subsectors all have disproportionately low levels of Latino board representation

These were some recommendations made by the report's authors:

