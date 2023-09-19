© 2023 91.9 KVCR

State water board considering 'cease and desist' for Arrowhead Water operations

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 19, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT
California’s Water Resources Control Board Today will consider issuing a ‘cease and desist’ order to end the pumping of millions of gallons of water out of the San Bernardino National Forest.

If the state water board approves the order, that water may return to the streams of Strawberry Creek in the Santa Ana River watershed – instead of being sold as Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water.

Retired National Forest biologist Steve Loe says the water will help nourish the mountain’s ecosystem.

"It’s public water and it’s national forest, so it’s so important that we get that water back in the stream."

For years, Loe and other activists have challenged Nestle and successor BlueTriton for pumping water through the national forest.

The state water board earlier this year issued a tentative ruling that BlueTriton has no water rights and must discontinue its operations.

Blue Triton did not respond to a request for comment.

