Dave & Buster’s To Revitalize The River at Rancho Mirage with Grand Opening September 18

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Entertainment venue Dave & Buster’s plans to revitalize The River at Rancho Mirage with Grand Opening September 18.

In the late 1970s, Dave opened a saloon and game parlor and Buster opened a restaurant next door. Eventually, they decided to combine the two. A simple coin toss determined that Dave’s name would precede Buster’s.

The combination of games, food, drinks, and sports is what sets Dave & Buster’s apart. And now the entertainment venue is opening in the desert, with the 22,000-square-foot Dave & Buster’s Rancho Mirage at The River.

KVCR's Shareen Awad speaks with General Manager Ryan Easterday to learn more about the new location, their games, and plans for the future.

Dave & Buster’s Rancho Mirage officially opens Monday, September 18, and is located at The River at 71-800 Highway 111. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com
