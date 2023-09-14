© 2023 91.9 KVCR

9/14 KVCR Midday News: Bill Passes to Make Child Trafficking Serious Felony, Fatal Moreno Valley Bullying Case Reaches Settlement, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California lawmakers passed a bill to make child trafficking a serious felony.
  • The guardians of a 13-year-old Moreno Valley boy who suffered at the hands of bullies, culminating in a fatal attack, have reached a $27 million-dollar settlement.
  • Riverside County Registrar of voters Rebecca Spencer is on paid administrative leave.
  • Security deposits for California renters could get much cheaper soon under a bill approved by state lawmakers today.
  • Riverside County authorities say they’re cracking down on illegal fireworks.
