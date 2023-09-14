KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/14 KVCR Midday News: Bill Passes to Make Child Trafficking Serious Felony, Fatal Moreno Valley Bullying Case Reaches Settlement, & More
- California lawmakers passed a bill to make child trafficking a serious felony.
- The guardians of a 13-year-old Moreno Valley boy who suffered at the hands of bullies, culminating in a fatal attack, have reached a $27 million-dollar settlement.
- Riverside County Registrar of voters Rebecca Spencer is on paid administrative leave.
- Security deposits for California renters could get much cheaper soon under a bill approved by state lawmakers today.
- Riverside County authorities say they’re cracking down on illegal fireworks.