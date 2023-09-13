September 13: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Diane Smyers, Donor Relations Manager for San Bernardino County CASA Special Advocates. Thank you so much for joining us today, Diane.

Diane Smyers

Thank you.

Yvette

Diane, please talk about your work with the CASA program and why it's so special to you.

Diane

So, the CASA program is an organization that I'm very passionate about because I was a former foster youth who had a CASA volunteer. And the dramatic life changing impact that that CASA volunteer had in my life. So, it's an opportunity for me to give back to a program that gave so much.

Yvette

Please share a story of a CASA child or advocate, or both, that stands out to you.

Diane

So, one of the great opportunities that we have is we have an opportunity to advocate for their education. And sometimes we're the only person standing with that youth at their graduation. In this case, the youth called their CASA volunteer up on stage. They were valedictorian. And they said, “Without my Casa to guide me, I wouldn't be standing here today.” And so they acknowledged CASA at their graduation. And as far as our volunteers, they're all incredible there. But one stands out in that she has gone over and above to help find family members that may not have known that this youth was in foster care. And through her diligent work, she was able to use the Family Search & Engagement Act to find a family member that this youth could be placed with. And now that youth has graduated high school, she has a permanent home. She's also graduated from college and doing very well.

Yvette

That's remarkable. Diane, please talk about how CASA volunteers engage and advocate for these children in the foster system.

Diane They advocate in every area of their life. It can be their placement, education is key, mental health. They can get them any type of services that they may need to help further them along. And then they also advocate in the court systems. So, they go to court with the youth. We go twice a year. And we just tell the judge, this is where they're excelling. This is where they need some additional helping services. And the judge will come alongside of us and support what it is that CASA needs in order to equip this youth.

Yvette

And Diane, please share what it takes to become a CASA volunteer advocate. What is the timeline? And what does the process look like?

Diane

Sure. So first and foremost, you don't need any special training or any degrees in your background. You just have to have a heart. You go through 30 hours of pre-service training, followed by a comprehensive background check. And once you've completed all of this, you then go to the juvenile courts, the presiding juvenile court judge will have you raise your right hand and take that oath of confidentiality, and you become a CASA volunteer. From there, those files are transferred to our main office where an advocate supervisor is appointed. You're invited to come in to look at a couple of files, and whichever one tugs on your heart, that's who you're appointed to. So, it really takes, it can take two to three months depending on the time of year. And wouldn't it be great to for the holidays to be able to become a CASA volunteer?

Yvette

That would be phenomenal to be there to be an advocate for a child that needs that support, yes. So how can the community connect with and support CASA today?

Diane

You can go to our website at www.casaofsb.org. Or you can contact us at (909) 881-6760, extension 2. And that will connect you with our community outreach team who can then take you through that application process, and all the steps to get into one of our trainings.

Yvette

Beautiful thank you so much for being with us today, Diane.

Diane Smyers

Thank you so much.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Pedia and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

