The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/6 KVCR Midday News: Repairs on Route 38 to Take 3-4 Months, Studying Longer-Term Impacts of Wildfire Smoke Exposure, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Caltrans says an $11.6 million emergency repair project began Tuesday on Route 38, south of Jenks Lake Rd to south of Rainbow Lane.
  • Riverside County officials proclaimed a health emergency Tuesday after a retaining wall at the Lawson Dump in the Coachella Valley was breached, flooding three nearby mobile home parks in Thermal.
  • Some 60 new medical students at Charles R. Drew University in South Los Angeles are making history by starting classes at the first and only medical school at a historically Black institution west of the Mississippi.
  • Experts say more research is needed to understand the longer-term impacts of living in communities which experience heavy smoke during intense wildfire seasons.
Shareen Awad
