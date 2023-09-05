© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/5 KVCR Midday News: IE Economy in Growth Mode, SCE Lawsuit for Bobcat Fire, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Inland Empire’s economy is in growth mode, but purchasing managers say it’s mediocre at best.
  • Anti-hunger advocates are pressing Congress to fully fund WIC
  • The federal government is suing SCE and a tree maintenance contractor for causing one of the largest wildfires ever in LA County.
  • Upgrades are beginning on a stretch of Highway 74 through Hemet.
  • Reshaped Death Valley park could take months to reopen after damage from Hilary.
