Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/1/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Once again, Inland Empire school districts are leading the charge on controversial, attention-grabbing policies. We catch up on the latest.

2. San Bernardino has reached an agreement with the state to add more than 8,000 new homes within the next six years.

3. Riverside County has a new law that will increase the penalties for stealing catalytic converters from people’s vehicles.

4. The two bald eagles that nest in a tall tree above Big Bear Lake could be forced out by a forest thinning project.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.