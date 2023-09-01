© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Georgia cleans up after Hurricane Idalia

By Grant Blankenship
Published September 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT

Idalia was still a hurricane when it hit south Georgia where people will spend the Labor Day weekend cleaning up downed trees and power lines.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Grant Blankenship
Grant came to public media after a career spent in newspaper photojournalism. As an all platform journalist he seeks to wed the values of public radio storytelling and the best of photojournalism online.
See stories by Grant Blankenship